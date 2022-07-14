Liverpool star Diogo Jota shows off wild Candy Crush milestone

Alan Bernal . 21 minutes ago

Liverpool star Diogo Jota showed off an impressiv e Candy Crush Saga career milestone that would be impressive for any player, let alone a world-class football talent.

Many players have been lured in by the color-matching gameplay found in Activision and King’s Candy Kingdom. The game is still one of Activision’s top earning projects in the company’s portfolios and is going strong in 2022.

Its addictive formula makes clearing boards a treat to behold and before you know it, there’s another table in front of you that has rows of colorful candy to crush.

Hours can be sunk into the mobile title, and apparently Jota is no stranger to the Candy Crush rabbit hole after revealing his current level in the game.

Candy Crush Saga has enveloped all kinds of people, even world-class football players.

The 25-year-old showed off where he currently finds himself on the road through the never-ending trail in Candy Kingdom.

It’s unclear how long he’s been at it, but Jota has cleared tables all the way through level 10035. For any Crushing enthusiast, it’s a milestone to recognize, seeing as it he’s now five-digits deep in levels.

The remarkable feat had some onlookers pleasantly surprised by their Liverpool star who has been a phenom on the pitch while keeping up his form in the mobile game.

“And I’m on level 3,300. This guy is a monster gamer,” one user said. Meanwhile, another joked about where Jota’s true passion lies: “Football is really just a side hustle for Diogo.”

Candy Crush Saga has around 240 million monthly active users as of 2021, according to Statista, and about 13.23 million daily active users, per Active Player.

Though it’s been out since 2012, the game is showing no signs of slowing down and it’s gotten the attention of people from all reaches of the globe.

Diogo Jota has long been into gaming and he has a bit to go before reaching Candy Crush’s ultimate heights which currently sits at 12140 levels.