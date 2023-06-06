Lion goes viral for roaring at zookeeper while mating on top of car

A lion showed exactly why he’s king of the jungle by roaring at a zookeeper while mating with a female on top of a car in a viral video.

Imagine being at a zoo or a safari when you see a massive lion. The first thing you’re probably going to do is take a photo of the majestic animal, but what would you do if it started copulating right then and there?

The answer was a pretty simple one for one person in attendance who witnessed the class act: start filming and upload the clip to TikTok.

In the video going viral on multiple platforms now that it’s spread to Twitter, user ibrahimathiaw62 caught the moment when a staff member tried to get involved and got roared right in the face at Ranch de Bandia.

As the two lions continued their act on top of the caged jeep, a man inside appeared to radio for assistance before standing up.

At this point, the top lion didn’t take too kindly to the voyeurism and roared loudly before even lunging at him, much to the shock of others witnessing the performance art.

“Dude said they wanna see a show we’ll I’ll give them a show they won’t forget,” one viewer joked.

“Must’ve heard the OnlyFans business is booming,” another said, referencing how come content creators have made millions posting content to the platform.

Luckily, no one seemed to get hurt during the whole fiasco, but the whole video was wild enough to go extremely viral, amassing over 16M views in just one day.