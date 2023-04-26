Limmy loses it as he struggles to watch James Corden’s final Carpool Karaoke

Comedian turned Twitch streamer Brian Limond, better known as Limmy, found it very difficult to sit through James Corden’s final Carpool Karaoke as he completely lost it on stream.

Comedian James Corden has hosted his last The Late Late Show, with the franchise itself ending its run after 28 years. Corden, who host the show for over eight years, had his final episode accompanied by his last-ever Carpool Karaoke segment featuring Adele.

However, Corden’s style of humor is definitely not up everyone’s alley.

Brian Limond, better known as Limmy, definitely falls into the camp that doesn’t respond well to James’s style of humor, but despite this he braved the last Carpool Karaoke, putting a hilarious show on for his audience on Twitch.

Limmy watches James Corden’s final Carpool Karaoke

During his April 25 broadcast, a fan informed Limmy that James Corden released his final Carpool Karaoke on YouTube.

Given his history of hilarious reactions to Corden’s stuff, Limmy decided to try and watch it live, but he had to pause and skip the vast majority of the segment, seemingly out of embarrassment.

Limmy’s over-the-top reaction made the clip popular on the LivestreamFails subreddit where some users agree with his response to the Karaoke.

“The only appropriate reaction to James Corden,” wrote one user. Another added: “Honestly guys, you all can keep James Corden over in America if you want.”

But others feel as if the reaction is a little too over-the-top it seems.

“Dunking on James Corden isn’t some kind of creative genius or anything,” said one user, referring to the negative reception Corden has been getting from some other comedians and viewers.

Though, at the end of the day, everyone has their own unique sense of humor.