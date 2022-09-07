LilyPichu confirms dream voice acting role in Riot Games title

LilyPichu has announced that she will be voicing a character in Legends of Runeterra, something that the streamer has been dreaming about for years.

Popular YouTube streamer and OfflineTV member LilyPichu posted on Twitter that she will be voicing the character Disciple of Doran from Legends of Runeterra. For LilyPichu, this achievement signifies a major milestone, with the streamer now finally voicing a character in a Riot game.

While LilyPichu only confirmed that it is her voice earlier today, fans on Reddit have been speculating online if it was in fact her, some certain that they recognized her voice while others were more doubtful that it could have actually been the popular content creator.

However, this isn’t LilyPichu’s first voice acting job. Fans and community members were thrilled when they found out that Mujina Ninja in Genshin Impact was voiced by Lily ‘LilyPichu‘ Ki.

And while she is yet to open up about the audition process for her role in Riot’s Legends of Runeterra, LilyPichu has previously spoken about how she landed her Genshin Impact job. “You just get auditions. And I was like, okay, I’ll audition for this one. I freelance for Atlus right now. They sometimes give me auditions and Genshin was one of those,” she explained.

LilyPichu recently moved over to YouTube Gaming after spending a decade on Twitch. With her career changing a lot in recent months, more voice acting work is something that fans might see LilyPichu do in the future.