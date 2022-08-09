Lil Nas X reveals he’s a big SonicFox fan after 2022 Evo Skullgirls championship

Popular artist Lil Nas X surprised FGC fans everywhere by revealing he’s a supporter of Evil Geniuses’ Dominique ‘SonicFox’ McLean, who’s coming off a triumphant tour from Evo 2022.

SonicFox has a long, successful career in numerous fighting game titles like Mortal Kombat, Dragon Ball Fighter Z, Injustice, Under Night In-Birth, and Guilty Gear, just to name a few. The 24-year-old has been a star in the scene and has amassed an impressive following.

One fan among the many, as it turns out, is none other than 2019 breakout artist Lil Nas X who posted an image of a SonicFox plushie that surprised everyone, including the 2022 Evo Champ.

Fresh off their Skullgirls Evo winning run, SonicFox took to social media with a post and got a surprise reply from the rapper of a limited-run plushie.

Lil Nas X reps SonicFox plushie

The interaction on August 8 opened many people’s eyes to Lil Nas X’s fandom after the artist posted a pic of their EG Lil SonicFox plushie.

“No chill, what?!” SonicFox said after seeing the musician’s plushie which came out in 2021 on a limited production that capped it to only 500 units.

The people’s champ just had to respond to the artist’s gesture in kind with a shoutout of their own. SonicFox went into Skullgirls to recreate Lil Nas X’s hit song Montero, using their own flair in the game.

“Ok so I literally don’t know how to express my gratitude to Lil Nas X for getting one of my plushies… Except to play Montero in my favorite fighting game ever,” they said.

Using Big Band’s special attributes, the FGC star found a creative way to reciprocate respect between two major names in their respective fields.

For years, SonicFox has been redefining what it means to be dominant in the FGC and it looks like he’s impressed more than a few people in that time, including Lil Nas X.