LeBron James says son Bronny is “doing great” after cardiac arrest scare

LeBron James has given a statement regarding the condition of his son Bronny’s health after he recently went into cardiac arrest.

Bronny James, son of 4X NBA champion LeBron James, made his decision to play for the USC basketball team in May of this year.

During one of his team workouts on July 24, Bronny, who is a four-star NCAA guard, unfortunately, went into cardiac arrest.

He was initially treated in the ICU for the severe condition. Now, days later, his father LeBron has given a statement regarding the state of his son’s health.

Instagram: kingjames Bronny James playing for his high school basketball team, Sierra Canyon School.

LeBron James gives thanks for the support of his son Bronny

As a first-year NCAA basketball player, Bronny already has plenty of accolades. He was ranked 19th overall recruiting-wise, earned McDonald’s All-American Honors, and is considered a top-five guard in the country.

Bronny also has one of the highest NIL deals, coming in at an estimated $6 million. He may have four potential years at USC, but is expected to be drafted to the NBA at some point in his basketball career.

Though the USC Trojans aren’t expected to play their first game until November 6, Bronny and his team are currently in training mode.

Unfortunately, for Bronny, on July 24, he unexpectedly collapsed during a team workout and had to be admitted to the ICU.

Though the reason for his sudden medical condition is still unknown, his father LeBron has recently given a statement regarding his gratitude, saying, “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful.”

Instagram: kingjames LeBron James and his family

LeBron continued to give an update on Bronny’s current health condition, saying, “Everyone [is] doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

The sports legend and LA Lakers player ended his statement by saying he will soon give more information about Bronny’s condition to the public once their family is ready to disclose the details.