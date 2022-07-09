Kylie Jenner calls out Instacart driver on TikTok for “lying” about baby screaming in her house

Georgina Smith . 4 hours ago

Kylie Jenner has called out an Instacart driver on TikTok who claimed that he heard a baby crying when he delivered to her house, with the media personality saying the TikToker is “lying for attention.”

Media personality Kylie Jenner has a huge following on social media, including TikTok, where she has over 41 million followers, and regularly gets millions of views on her uploads.

In July, TikTok user Pablo Tamayo uploaded a video to TikTok about his latest delivery as an Instacart driver, alongside the caption, “I CANNOT MAKE THIS SH*T UP I just delivered to Kylie Jenner.”

In the video, Tamayo explained that as he approached a familiar-looking property after receiving an order, he realized it was Kylie Jenner’s house. “It’s literally a $12 order for f***ing pepperoni. This b*tch could have paid me more,” he said, adding: “It’s under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something.”

He claimed that he had to go through the gate, and that he was able to look through the door to the property. “I get to look into the whole house, I see all these assistants, all these maids and sh*t. I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream.”

However, Kylie went on to dispute Pablo’s claims in several now-deleted comments on a TikTok showing a sandwich she made.

“No one comes through the gate!” she wrote. “The lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry.”

She also went on to add in a second comment, “I did not order this myself! He WAS tipped through the app. Lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry?”

In another comment with over 40,000 likes, she added: “If you don’t know what I’m talking about just carry on.”

Tamayo’s original video now has over 360,000 likes, and over 2.5 million views, with commenters divided about the TikToker’s claims now Kylie herself has responded.