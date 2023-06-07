KSI’s rise to fame is now being taught in British schools

KSI’s career has reached a new milestone, because his rise to internet stardom is now an official part of the UK education system.

Fans realized that British students studying Media will be taught about KSI, his YouTube beginnings, and what made him so popular after snippets from an A-level media textbook went viral within the community.

The textbook highlighted KSI’s ability to adapt to internet trends and diversify his content, and uses him as an example of how influencers can maintain relevancy over long periods of time. The textbook is for the Eduqas exam board, one of the largest boards in the UK.

Article continues after ad

KSI’s career becomes part of British A-level curriculum

An A-Level student studying Media in the UK posted the textbook page to KSI’s subreddit, where it quickly caught the community’s attention.

The textbook describes KSI as “an interesting product in terms of genre”, because of the way he represents a brand rather than a particular genre of media.

It also said that “KSI has been clever in anticipating internet trends of the past decade”, and challenged its students to identify what makes his content so “personal and authentic”.

Article continues after ad

The textbook uses KSI as a demonstration of differences between “traditional celebrities” and influencers, saying: “Instead of attracting fans with their beauty and luxurious lifestyles, influencers rely on two main qualities: “authenticity and relatability”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

KSI responded to the find on Twitter, saying: “I’m legit one of the topics you have to study for A-level media in schools now”.

Strangely, the textbook also describes the Sidemen as a “British rap band”, which isn’t exactly the most accurate way to describe the YouTube group that KSI co-founded.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on KSI, check out who he and Logan Paul unveiled as the first Prime athletes from the UFC.