Jake Paul deserves more credit for Boxing according to former champ Ryan Garcia

Former WBC interim Lightweight champion Ryan ‘KingRy’ Garcia believes Jake Paul deserves a bit more credit than he’s received for his boxing skills, as the YouTuber is set to return to the ring this summer.

While he’s not yet got a fight against a ‘real’ boxer under his belt, Jake Paul has certainly made an impact on the boxing world both inside and out of the ring.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who holds a 5-0 record, has scored wins over former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, and has eyes to fight some more recognized boxers as he’s called out the likes of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Seeing as he’s yet to fight someone who has dedicated their life to the sweet science, many critics have laughed off the Ohio native’s skills, with his previous bouts being referred to as freak shows. Though, he has won over some stars of the sweet science.

Lightweight star Ryan ‘KingRy’ Garcia, who has praised Jake’s involvement with the sport previously, doubled down on his praise of the YouTuber and stated that he deserves more recognition.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the 23-year-old said: “I love Jake, Jake’s my guy. I’ve got nothing bad to say, and I hope he keeps doing good and making the right decisions. Obviously, he’s beaten everybody that he’s fighting. Got to give him credit, he’s had five fights now.

“You’ve got to think about it, most boxers are fighting guys that don’t know how to fight at all anyway. You can’t really claim that he’s doing something wrong if you’re really looking at it in a truthful aspect and being honest.”

While plenty of doubters still remain, Jake has got a chance to continue to prove them wrong as he fights later this summer.

The YouTuber has not yet announced an opponent, but plenty of boxers have thrown their hats into the ring as potential contenders. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.