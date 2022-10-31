KSI mocks yet another Jake Paul callout after Anderson Silva victory

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Jake Paul celebrated his win over MMA legend Anderson Silva by once again calling out JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji and several others, and now the PRIME Hydration owner has fired off a response of his own.

KSI and Jake Paul have been at each others’ throats for months now with the pair constantly going back and forth calling each other out. From boasts about records, talent, money, and everything in between, there has been no shortage of animosity in their exchanges.

The rivalry only took one step forward after Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva, where he once again took a big shot at his fellow influencer-turned-boxer, insisting that KSI “won’t fight me, especially after this fight.”

Now KSI has responded and it seems like a clash between the two of them continues to become inevitable.

KSI responds to Jake Paul’s post-Anderson Silva victory callout

During Paul’s full shot at KSI, he went on to say that his most recent victory absolutely sealed the deal that Olatunji would never fight him because he believes the two of them are aiming at very different targets.

“I’m trying to become a world champion, I don’t know what the f*ck that kid’s doing,” he claimed.

Shortly after that clip started making the rounds, the Sidemen co-founder got a hold of it on Twitter and offered a clear mocking response to that idea.

Olatunji didn’t have to write anything to get his point across, he simply replied with a clip of former Manchester United player Patrice Evra exclaiming “I love this game” while sporting a huge smile.

While the pair’s former agreement to fight at Wembley may not come together as originally planned, KSI’s manager Mams Taylor has suggested that they will meet in the ring sometime in 2023.

KSI wasn’t the only person who got a callout from the Problem Child though as both UFC legend Nate Diaz and boxing great Canelo Alvarez both got their own special tags from the now 6-0 fighter.