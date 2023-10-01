Kourtney Kardashian denies claims her friends have group chat without her

Kourtney Kardashian has dished out the tea, revealing just who is in the exclusive group chat that Kim Kardashian said friends and family made without her.

The Kardashians are beefing, with the latest season opening up to a fight between two of the sisters, Kim and Kourtney.

Heated words were exchanged between the pair during a “brutal” phone call, with Kim announcing the existence of a group chat made up of friends and family called “Not Kourtney.”

The group chat’s alleged purpose is to “figure out why [Kourtney is] such a different person,” but viewers of the show were quick to call out that the exclusion felt “mean” and “manipulative.”

With fans rushing to find out who made the exclusive chat, Kourtney has now revealed a list of supposed names — and her friends aren’t among the offenders.

Kourtney posted on her Instagram stories a screenshot of her friends discussing Kim’s comments, with one stating that there was “not one actual friend on the chat.”

“[Oh my god] please! These trolls keep DM’ing me accusing me of being on the other chat,” one said. Another responded, “If only they knew our anxiety about meaningless endless chit-chat.”

And if there was any doubt about whether or not Kourtney was acquitting her friends of guilt, she continued to set the record straight in her comment section.

Under a celebration of Kourtney and Travis Barker’s first child, a fan asked whether the friends in the picture were those in the group chat. Kourtney responded with, “No, the members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie. Case closed.”

However, not everyone believes this is enough evidence to absolve the friends of guilt, with some pointing out that Kim’s words may have been misunderstood.

“Kim never once said that the friends are in a group chat,” one person wrote on Twitter. “She said that the friends call Kourtney’s siblings to talk about Kourtney and that the siblings are in a group chat to try and go through what’s being told to them because they are often confused.”

It remains to be seen what the truth really is, though we’ll be sure to keep you updated. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.