Kick & Trovo feud as Twitch branded content guidelines spark backlash

Streaming platforms Kick and Trovo Live went back and forth on Twitter amid backlash against Twitch for its new branded content guidelines.

While Kick is the new kid on the block, Trovo Live has been in the live-streaming game for a number of years.

Trovo launched in 2020, serving as Tencent’s answer to the sheer domination of Twitch. Kick has taken on a similar role over the last several months, managing to give Twitch a run for its money by enticing some of the platform’s most popular creators to jump ship.

Now Kick and Trovo are both smelling blood in the water as Twitch looks to add branded content restrictions. Interestingly, in the fight to overtake the Amazon-owned service, the two newer platforms have also made time to go at each other’s throats.

Kick and Trovo feud on Twitter amid Twitch controversy

During the branded content discourse, Twitch users noticed the platform added a new policy that will charge its partners $25 for bowing out of the program.

Shortly after this revelation made the rounds, Kick announced it would cover the fee for “anyone willing to break their contract and move to Kick.”

A few hours later, Trovo Live made a similar announcement on its official Twitter page, to which Kick responded with the following: “How’d you come up with that idea?”

Trovo answered the jab with a joke about an angel whispering the idea in their ear, but didn’t miss a chance to ask, “Btw how did you come up with the idea for your green theme?”

At the very least, fans seemed to enjoy the back-and-forth between Kick and Trovo in the Twitter thread. One person wrote, “This is the beef I didn’t know I wanted.”

Meanwhile, others were quick to throw out their favorite popcorn meme. “Share some of that popcorn. Humorous competition hell yes,” said another user with a laughing emoji.

As the live-streaming platform wars continue, it’s clear that Twitch and Kick aren’t the only ones willing to trade blows.