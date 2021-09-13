Trovo launches Trovo Play program with Pokemon Unite challenge event

Streaming platform Trovo has expanded its incentive program Trovo Play’s prize pool launching with a Pokemon Unite challenge for content creators.

Despite lots of competition in the streaming space, Trovo has quickly exploded on the scene, seeing viewership numbers increase rapidly after launch in 2020.

This year, Trovo just launched a new program to incentivize streamers to experiment with various games with the Trovo Play program. Each month, Trovo will recommend 5-10 games, everything from newly released games to indie titles, and set up a prize pool and stream-related targets for Trovo content creators to take part in.

The Pokemon Unite Challenges on Trovo Play event launches on September 10.

Content creators will benefit not only from trying out new games, but also the chance to claim rewards. And the program also aims to benefit developers too, especially smaller ones, showing their game to more people.

This Global Pokemon Unite event, coming with three Pokemon Unite challenges for content creators in all regions to participate in. It’s one of the biggest challenges in the industry so far with a competitive prize pool

In order to launch in separate regions accordingly, there will be three groups streamers participate in:

Trovo Play Green:

Australia

Canada

Ireland

New Zealand

United Kingdom

United States of America

Trovo Play Bue:

Albania

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Kosovo

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Moldova

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

Trovo Play Red: