Kenan Thompson thrilled to be working with “big dog” company in new campaign

Comedian Kenan Thompson tells us that he is excited to work with “amazing” car-buying and selling brand AutoTrader for the second time.

From All That to Good Burger 2 to Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson has always been on our TV screens.

You might also remember him from that viral commercial where he talked to his high-tech kitchen appliances about just how easy it is to work with AutoTrader.

AutoTrader is quickly becoming a known brand in the car industry for providing an online database for used and new cars that customers can view and purchase from the palm of their hands. And now that Kenan has come back for the second time to support their company, he is proud to share why he is a big fan of the brand.

AutoTrader

In our interview with Kenan, we discussed his current collaboration with AutoTrader, and he had nothing but good things to say about the company.

“They came calling, and I thought it was very cool cause I was personally familiar with the AutoTrader brand as far as them being kind of like the big dogs in the business as far as being able to find any car for anybody.

It’s been really great because before, you know I was aware of AutoTrader, but I wasn’t like overly aware. A half day of a commercial and I was one of their number-one fans because I just think that it’s amazing that they can break down a process that usually is pretty tense. Buying a car is not the easiest thing in the world,” he exclusively told us.

The comedian also expressed to us that he wouldn’t mind working with AutoTrader more in the future, so you might see some more commercials with the two farther down the line.