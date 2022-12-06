Keke Palmer claps back at trolls calling her “ugly” for not wearing makeup

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Keke Palmer hit back at online trolls after receiving a wave of hate messages for not wearing makeup in a recent photo that circulated on social media.

High-profile actresses often get negative comments thrown their way when they are spotted not wearing any makeup in a public setting.

The Nope star was seen in a picture with her partner Darius Jackson at a football game wearing big red glasses and no makeup.

The photo made the rounds on social media, and Keke responded to some of the more critical comments that were focused on her appearance.

Keke Palmer tells trolls to “get help”

On December 6, Palmer made a series of posts directed at the trolls who targeted her for not wearing makeup.

She said, “I just saw a few comments of people saying I was ugly because I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

Clearly, Keke had no problem hitting back at people online who would attack her for the ‘crime’ of not wearing makeup.

While she believes it’s ridiculous that people would call anybody ugly, she was even more shocked when trolls actually claimed she wasn’t beautiful.