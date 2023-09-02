K-Pop star slams Delta Air Lines after “absurd” seat downgrade

K-Pop star Hyeri has called out Delta Air Lines after they allegedly downgraded her seat from first class to economy without the offer of a refund.

Lee Hye-ri, known as Hyeri, is a South Korean actress, singer, and TV personality who rose to fame as a member of the K-Pop group, Girl’s Day.

Earning the nickname the “Nation’s Little Sister,” it’s no surprise to find out that Hyeri has an incredibly huge and passionate fanbase who will always have her back.

This is something Delta Air Lines recently found out after Hyeri slammed them on Instagram for allegedly downgrading her seat without a refund, unleashing an onslaught of backlash against the company.

Instagram: hyeri_0609 Hyeri took to Instagram, calling Delta Air Lines out for not offering her a refund.

“I made my reservation one and a half months ago and even selected a seat in advance, but they downgraded me to Economy Class, saying there were no First Class seats available,” Hyeri wrote.

Calling it the “most absurd experience,” she went on to say, “The airline told me to take the next flight if I didn’t like the seat and did not even give me a refund. Haha. I booked two seats, how could both be downgraded?”

Instagram: hyeri_0609 Fans praised Hyeri for calling out Delta Air Lines’ “abuse of power.”

Many rushed to show their support for Hyeri and praised her for shining a light on what they claimed was a common practice for Delta Air Lines.

“First class to economy downgrade without a refund of difference is insane… Delta is known for overbooking and treating passengers like shit,” one person commented on a Reddit thread. “Good for her for using her platform to put them on blast.”

Delta Air Lines has since released a statement saying, “Usually, in these instances, we ask if passengers would like to fly on the next flight in which First Class seats are available. If passengers choose to sit in Economy, we refund the difference in price.”

They also claimed to be in the process of refunding Hyeri’s lost money, apologizing for “any inconvenience caused to the customer.”

