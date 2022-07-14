Justin Timberlake has joined TikTok and his fans are loving it

Kawter Abed . 32 minutes ago

Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake has finally joined TikTok, becoming the fourth NSYNC member to join the popular social media platform.

Timberlake posted his first ever TikTok video on July 13.

The video shows the ‘Cry Me A River’ singer wearing a bucket hat, looking right at the camera as he says “Alright guys, I guess we’re TikToking now”.

He then nods, and ends the clip by jumping up and down with excitement, saying: “You know what? I think this is gonna go really well!”

The video has over 4.4 million views already, 200,000 likes as of now, and almost 15,000 comments. The singer has been active in the comments, responding to some of his fans.

Timberlake responds to fans on TikTok

“Can’t wait for May” a fan commented, referencing to the famous NSYNC song ‘It’s Gonna Be May’. The singer quickly replied: “Great month”.

Another fan asked about his former NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass.

“Uh oh… do we tell him that @LanceBass is already here and doing it better?” the fan asked with a crying laughing emoji. Timberlake responded with “Oh you don’t need to tell me. @LanceBass is the [goat emoji]”.

Lance Bass is the most-followed NSYNC member on TikTok, with over 1.4 million followers. The singer posts comedic and relatable content, gaining anywhere from a hundred thousand to over a million views on each upload.

NSYNC members Joey Calzone and Chris Kirkpatrick are also on the social media platform. The only member left to join is JC Chasez. Perhaps we can get our long-awaited NSYNC reunion on TikTok.