JonZherka claims second Twitch ban was for “getting too edgy”

Twitch streamer Jon Zherka has been banned on the platform for two weeks, with the content creator blaming it on the notion his content is becoming “too edgy.”

Across Twitch, content creators who do not abide by the streaming platform’s guidelines get met with day-long, week-long, month-long, and – in extreme cases – permanent bans. These punishments are thrown out when content is inappropriate in a variety of ways.

Content creator JonZherka was recently banned on Twitch, with the streamer revealing in a new Twitter post that he was hit with a 14 day suspension. And while the platform us yet to confirm what it was that got Zherka banned, as Twitch often refused to provide crystal clear explanations, he believes that it was “for getting too edgy and also aiding in the ban evasion of Gross gore.”

Article continues after ad

Adding at the end of his Twitter post that “attempts at comedy keep failing” and pairing these words with an image of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

JonZherka banned on Twitch for the second time

This isn’t the first time that Zherka has been banned on Twitch, however. Back in March 2021, he was hit with a month-long suspension on the platform. After the ban was lifted, he explained that “the reason I was banned was because I clicked a photo of a girl in a bikini on stream for too long,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I thought this would be harmless because girls literally blow up swimming pools in their living rooms and pose sexually/bounce on a floatie for millions of dollars on Twitch.”

Article continues after ad

In a follow-up tweet, Zherka also added that “my chat was respectful and these pool streamers have chats that are so insane that I’m shocked they get away with it.”

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.