Joe Rogan offers to train Elon Musk after Vladimir Putin “fight” challenge

Joe Rogan offered to train Elon Musk in mixed martial arts after the Tesla CEO challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a “single combat fight” in a social media post.

On March 14, Elon Musk set the internet alight after challenging Vladimir Putin to a fight: “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” he said. “The stakes are Ukraine. Do you agree to this fight?”

He also tagged the official Kremlin account.

Putin didn’t respond. However, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov did via Telegram, saying: “Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don’t measure your strength against that of Putin’s. You’re in two completely different leagues.”

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Rogan, who has developed a relationship with Musk since interviewing with him on Episode #1169 and Episode #1470 of The Joe Rogan Experience, brought up the potential fight during an episode on March 22 and offered to train him.

“Elon Musk wants to fight Putin,” he said to his guest, Monty Franklin. “I offered my services. I texted him [and] I said, ‘Dude I will arrange all of your training. If you really do fight Putin, I will arrange all your training.’

Not only does Rogan have black belts in Taekwondo and Jiu-Jitsu, but he’s also well-versed in boxing, karate, and wrestling. So, he’s got all the boxes ticked for the job in the off-chance it does somehow come to fruition.

Of course, the odds of the fight actually happening are, let’s face it, zero. It’s a ludicrous proposition.

Musk is still talking himself up though — the billionaire feels any amount of “excellent training,” regardless of where it’s from, would give him “too much of an advantage” in the fight.

For that reason, he offered to use only his left hand — which isn’t even his main one. He never got a response. So, it seems like Rogan’s martial arts expertise won’t be needed, although the offer still stands.