Jimmy Kimmel takes jab at Logan Paul on his show calling him “the worst”

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has taken a jab at Logan Paul in a new episode of his show, comparing him to Donald Trump and calling them “the very worst people in the whole world.”

If there’s one thing that YouTuber Logan Paul is known for these days, it’s boxing. Alongside younger brother Jake, the influencer has been making his presence known in the sporting world, fighting huge names in the sport like Floyd Mayweather.

However, prior to getting involved with boxing, the oldest Paul brother had somewhat of a controversial reputation. This was largely due to the ‘suicide forest’ incident in Japan which got him an enormous amount of backlash in 2018.

On his talk show on September 10, host Jimmy Kimmel was discussing the fact that former US President Donald Trump would be doing live commentary of the September 11 fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

Kimmel reported that Trump has been “bragging that he’s going to make an obscene amount of money” from the event.

The host went on to say: “Who would pay to listen to Trump BS his way through a boxing match? Holyfield might wind up biting his own ears off in this one. Between Logan Paul and Donald Trump, boxing is once again the top source of income for the very worst people in the whole world.”

Topic starts at 9:54

While some found the joke funny, others wondered about the show’s demographic, saying “I don’t think the majority of his audience know who Logan Paul is.”

Logan hasn’t responded to Kimmel’s comment at the time of writing, but many were surprised to see the YouTube star’s name mentioned in the show.