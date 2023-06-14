Jesus cosplayer becomes fan favorite at music festival

Fans at this music festival cheered and screamed as they noticed someone cosplaying Jesus in the crowd.

Concerts are always full of fans clad in the apparel of their favorite bands and others in costume to pay homage to the band. But one fan at the Download festival became a fan favorite.

The cosplayer was running around in the mosh pit dressed up as Jesus, which instantly caught the attention of other concert-goers. Now, a video of the Messiah in the mosh pit is going viral.

Jesus Cosplayer is loved by festivalgoers

The original video was posted by @lilyskelly on TikTok and has almost 900 likes and over 7000 views as of the time of this writing.

The man dressed as Jesus can be seen in the video running in circles in the pit, throwing his hands all around in the air.

Once someone spotted him, the screams of “I love you Jesus!” and “JESUS” can be heard coming from all around the festival.

The reaction to seeing the man dressed as Jesus Christ is expected but still quite comical to those who watched the video. One commenter said, “this deserves more likes moshpit jesus is a legend.”

Apparently, there were even more sightings of “Jesus” at the festival, as someone commented, “We saw Jesus crowd surfing.”

The people in the crowd seemed absolutely thrilled that the man decided to dress up this way, and the comments make it clear this is deemed a wholesome encounter. One saying, “This is the kinda Jesus I’ll love.”

Sightings of “Jesus” seem to be appearing everywhere, such as the AI Jesus that has surfaced all over Twitch who answers chatters’ questions about games such as Fortnite and even how to use AI to develop video games. This video of someone cosplaying as the Lord and Savior is just another to add to the list.