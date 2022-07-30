Jake Paul will be officially ranked if he beats Hasim Rahman Jr.

Zackerie Fairfax . Last updated: Jul 30, 2022

Seeking to be seen as a legitimate professional boxer, Jake Paul has the opportunity to earn a WBC Boxing rank during his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr.

Following his first amateur match in 2020, Jake Paul fell in love with the brutal sport of boxing. But despite his 5-0 record against formidable athletes, the boxing community has struggled to see him as a legitimate competitor.

While he’s fought professional basketball players and two MMA champions, none of his opponents have been professional boxers. They’ve also been much older than Jake leading spectators to believe the fights didn’t prove much of Paul’s abilities.

However, on August 6, Jake Paul will fight his youngest opponent yet, Professional boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. With a 12-1 record and weighing more than Paul, the odds are in Rahman’s favor. But there’s a lot more on the line for Paul than there is for Rahman.

Jake Paul fighting for a rank

Regardless of how individuals in the boxing community see Paul, this fight is his chance to finally show he’s a professional boxer. But not just because of his display of skill against a daunting opponent.

On July 29, World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman tweeted, “Coming August 6 Jake Paul will take on Hasim Rahman Jr. Winning this fight will earn him a World Boxing Council ranking.”

However, Sulaiman wasn’t specific about where Paul would rank. But his wording made it clear that Jake Paul would not be ranked if he wasn’t able to beat Rahman Jr.

Members of the boxing community weren’t happy with this announcement. Professional boxed Ishe Smith called it “absolutely pathetic” pointing out Jake only had one pro boxer on his resume that hadn’t even happened yet.

Another user pointed out that the WBC was inconsistent with their ratings seeing as Kenzie Morrison had beaten the undefeated Rahman Jr, but wasn’t in the WBC top 50.

Of course, Jake Paul’s WBC rank rides on his ability to overcome a more experienced and heavier opponent. The problem child hasn’t had any trouble taking down his opponents in the past, but he’s never fought against a real professional boxer.