Jake Paul ‘leaks’ and deletes Jorge Masvidal’s return fight as feud continues

Jake Paul reignited his longstanding feud with Jorge Masvidal as he appeared to ‘leak’ his next opponent as ‘Gamebred’ has unretired and is looking to fight again.

Since stepping into the world of combat sports, Jake Paul has racked up a pretty long list of rivals. He’s not stepped into the ring with almost any of them, but the ‘Problem Child’ has continually trash-talked some big names – including Conor McGregor, Dana White, Canelo Alvarez, and Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal seemed the most likely candidate for him to fight, seeing as ‘Gamebred’ had started to step away from the UFC when he started getting into a war of words with Jake. In fact, Masvidal even accused Jake of dodging an offer to fight him.

Given that the former UFC star had retired from combat sports, their feud settled down a bit, but it has now been reignited by Jake after appearing to leak Masvidal’s opponent for his return fight.

Jake Paul tweets and deletes Jorge Masvidal’s potential return fight

That’s right, on January 2, Masvidal tweeted the word that plenty of fight fans wanted to hear: “Unretired.”

Though the former UFC star didn’t say if he’d be returning to the Octagon, getting involved with bare-knuckle fighting, or boxing, Jake quickly chimed in with a possible answer. “Yeah yeah. Going to box Nate Diaz… whatever,” he tweeted. “Come see me when Dana [White] gives you permission.”

That post didn’t stay up for too long, with Jake deleting it shortly after. Though, it was around long enough for it to catch the eye of many.

Nothing has been confirmed on Masvidal’s end, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Jake isn’t too far off with his deleted tweet.

The ‘Problem Child’ also has his own offers out ofr his next fight, which will happen in March against an, as of yet, unnamed opponent.