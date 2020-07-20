MrBeast says "biggest video ever" is reason behind YouTube hiatus

YouTube star Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has explained the reasons behind his recent hiatus, claiming that he’ll be back soon enough.

Mr Beast has amassed a huge fan base thanks to his YouTube videos that mainly see him handing out cash to his friends and strangers if they can complete a series of challenges.

These challenges have had rewards that range from a few hundred dollars to even a million dollars, but since early July, Mr Beast’s channel has been dormant. Fans have been speculating about his hiatus but the YouTuber and his pals have stayed pretty silent.

That is, until now, where Mr Beast has pulled back the curtain and explained why he hasn’t uploaded a video since July 3.

The YouTuber had been tweeting on July 19, when he apologized to his fans about not uploading a video in two weeks.

“I’m sowy (sorry) for not posting for two weeks!” Donaldson tweeted, responding to some questions. “It will all make sense when you see our next few videos. Biggest stuff I’ve ever done.”

After he had noted that something big is coming down the line, the YouTuber added that it’s going to be bigger than his $1,000,000 challenge. “Wyyyyyy bigger and way better. Idk how we even pulled this off,” he added.

I’m sowy for not posting for two weeks! It will all make sense when you see our next few videos. Biggest stuff I’ve ever done ❤️❤️ — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) July 20, 2020

Yes, wayyyyyy bigger and way better. Idk how we even pulled this off — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) July 20, 2020

Of course, the teasing tweet had fans guessing about just how Mr Beast could be taking things a step further than his $1,000,000 challenge. Will he put up a bigger reward? Will he make the task even more difficult? Will it follow his Finger on the App challenge?

Well, who knows. What Mr Beast has up his sleeve very much remains to be seen, and fans will just have to keep an eye on his YouTube channel as well as his social media accounts to see if they have any chance of getting involved.