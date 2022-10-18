Jack Wright faces TikTok backlash after dressing up as Jeffrey Dahmer

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

Jack Wright is facing backlash on TikTok after cosplaying as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for a video, which has now been deleted.

Since Netflix dropped Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, multiple trends related to the infamous serial killer have gone viral on TikTok. Some made fan edits for Evan Peters playing Jeffrey, while others took part in a disturbing polaroid challenge.

Meanwhile, TikToker Jack Wright, who has 11.3 million followers, chose to dress up as Jeffrey Dahmer for a video, sparking backlash on the social media app.

In the now-deleted video, Jack can be seen drinking milk from a bottle and dancing, similar to what Evan Peters did in his role in the controversial series. He posted the video on October 17 with the caption: “Pov: Psychopaths drinking milk by itself.”

Jack styled his hair to match the serial killer’s, wore similar clothing and glasses for the clip. He then drinks milk directly from the carton and dances by himself. The TikToker is now under fire for his “insensitive” video.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load below.

Jack Wright under fire for cosplaying as Jeffrey Dahmer on TikTok

The TikTok video went viral with over 6 million views, and immediately received thousands of negative comments.

“So many jokes about Jeffrey Dahmer everywhere like it’s fiction is making me very uncomfy,” one user commented.

“Him being a victim of SA then cosplaying as Jeff Dahmer for Halloween is an odd take…,” another wrote.

“Idk why people are making a joke out of the Jeffrey and the killings. Idk it just doesn’t sit right with me,” a third added. “The thing is Jeffrey is not a fictional character so it’s insensitive af to cosplay as an actual killer,” someone else shared.

Other TikTok users uploaded duet videos, calling out Jack and criticizing him for making light of Jeffrey.

At the time of writing, Jack Wright has yet to address the backlash, although he has taken down the video.