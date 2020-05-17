IWillDominate calls Tyler1 a "cancer human being" amid ongoing feud

Team Liquid streamer Christian 'IWillDominate' Rivera has hit out at fellow League of Legends streamer Tyler 'tyler1' Steinkamp, calling him a "cancer human being".

IWillDominate made his name in League of Legends esports, currently starring on Team Liquid as a Twitch streamer. With over 780,000 followers, he is one of the world's most popular LoL live streamers, alongside tyler1. He recently became entangled in controversy; confirming that Katerino had a relationship with him amid her cheating drama with CallMeCarson and Fitz.

Also in March, tyler1 hit back at IWD's claims that he had been "slandering" him. Their feud has seemingly continued as, on May 16, IWD called tyler1 a "cancer human being".

It seems like Rivera expected more from tyler1 in the way of a defense, explaining that he was among those who have "continued to sh*t on" him. Asked by a viewer why he was not friends with tyler1 over "banter", the streamer responded strongly.

"He wasn't bantering," Rivera stated. "That's like some weird thing tyler1 says. They just say everything is banter when they're actually frustrated and they're like sh*t talking people. That's not actually how banter works."

He continued by saying that, if it was banter, tyler would have stepped in and defended him when there were "multiple hate threads" coming for IWD on Reddit.

"He didn't do any of that," IWD finished. "He just continued to sh*t on me. So, yeah, f**k that guy. Literally just f**k him forever. He's actually just a cancer human being. He's cancer to play with in the game, and just cancer to deal with in general."

Tyler1 is rarely one to step out of a conflict without getting a word in, so the shots between the pair may continue, especially given the historical back and forth between two of League's most popular content creators.