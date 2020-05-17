League of Legends fans excited as Riot hints at new Odyssey event

League of Legends fans believe that another Odyssey event could be on its way, after Riot hinted at its return by adding new loading screen tips to the popular MOBA.

League of Legends has multiple in-game events throughout the year, giving players the chance to unlock some brand new skins and other rewards.

One of the most popular so far was the Odyssey event that was released in 2018, which provided unique new game modes and even featured its own storyline and an alternate universe.

Set in space, the Odyssey event, which was seemingly inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy and Borderlands, follows the journey of captain Yasuo and his crew of champions on the Morning Star.

Many fans now believe that Riot may be teasing a new Odyssey event after players found new “transmissions” that referenced Yasuo and his crew in the game’s loading screen tips.

The transmission quotes found in the client were shared by osevno, possibly indicating Riot might be introducing new champions into the alternate storyline and that the reports from 'T.A.N.A' could indicate another ship.

“Captain there’s a strange message from the Morning Star in your recordings. It sounds like some of their crew have gone missing, we should contact Yasuo ASAP,” the first transmission reads.

Another of the quotes found mentions a “primitive satellite,” which could tie into some of the new astronaut skins that Riot has revealed for Bard, Poppy, and Gnar.

Some have suggested that some of these characters could be added into the next chapter of the Odyssey storyline.

A new Odyssey event would likely bring about the return of the fan-favorite Odyssey: Extraction game mode, where players had to survive multiple waves of opponents before battling against Kayn in a boss fight.

However, as of now, it is unclear just what these transmissions are alluding to, with some players also suggesting that it could be part of an upcoming TFT event instead, although it is likely that more information will be revealed soon.