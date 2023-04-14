IShowSpeed says KSI is making”excuses” not to box him

YouTube star IShowSpeed has revealed that he begged KSI to fight him in a boxing match… but his British counterpart wasn’t too enthusiastic about the idea.

KSI is one of the leading names in the influencer-boxing game. First kicking off the trend with his fight against Logan Paul in 2018, KSI has officially stepped back into the ring after taking a lengthy break to focus on his music career.

However, the YouTuber has publicly stated that he plans on officially retiring from boxing after taking on three more fighters this year. With this in mind, it seems like he’s had no shortage of challengers hoping to take him for a turn… including IShowSpeed.

Article continues after ad

IShowSpeed is one of YouTube’s top streamers, and one of KSI’s buddies. The two notably interacted during the Sidemen charity football match back in 2022, and have since fostered a friendly rivalry with each other.

IShowSpeed says KSI is ducking a boxing match with him

It looks like Speed is hoping to take on KSI in the boxing ring instead of the football pitch, though. The YouTuber spoke out about his friend during a recent broadcast, where he revealed that he’d practically begged KSI for a boxing match.

Article continues after ad

“It was a couple months back,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Bro,’ — [it was a] private conversation. I was like, ‘Bro, like seriously, box me. Like, come on, bro. Let’s get it right.'”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“He’s like, ‘Nah bruv,'” he continued, imitating KSI’s British accent. “‘Nah, bruv, I can’t do that. …we’re different weights.’ Like, he made up every excuse, every excuse in the book, I swear on my life.”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time these two have bandied about the idea of a possible boxing match. Last year, fans paired up the YouTubers for a bout, but KSI was adamant that he’d “decimate” his younger opponent before brushing him off due to their different weight classes and ages.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like IShowSpeed vs KSI will happen anytime soon, if ever, as the Brit prepares for his upcoming bout against pro boxer Joe Fournier in May.