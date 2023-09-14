Internet stunned by Japanese man’s insane drinking trick

The internet was left stunned after watching a Japanese man pull off an insane drinking trick during a live stream on Twitch.

Robcdee is a popular IRL streamer on Twitch, where he often chronicles his travels in Japan for viewers around the world to see.

Over the years, Rob has earned himself the nickname ‘angel of Shibuya,’ thanks to the many times he’s stepped up to help people in need during his broadcasts.

However, the latest moment going viral from his stream doesn’t show the creator stepping in to help a drunk passerby get home safely; instead, it’s a far more raucous affair that has seriously impressed just about everyone who’s watched it.

Japanese man stuns the internet with viral drinking trick

Robcdee was having a drink at a bar in Japan when one of the folks he was drinking with decided to pull off an eye-popping party trick.

After announcing the “Japanese party / festival” trick, the entire group started clapping while the guy placed his drink upside down on the palm of his hand.

Surprisingly, no beer spilled out — and instead, he managed to drink it from a small pocket that had formed between his hand and the mug’s lip without a single drop falling to the floor.

Commenters online were left stunned by the party trick, with one writing, “Actually might be the coolest drinking move I’ve ever seen.”

“Now that is a professional,” another said.

Even Twitch star xQc was left shocked by the trick, seemingly baffled at how the man was able to apparently defy physics.

“Wait, what?” the steamer asked. “I have never seen that before. Dayum!”

It’s certainly nice to see such a fun moment take social media by storm — something that recently happened when Robert Irwin went viral for rescuing a snake trapped in a vending machine.