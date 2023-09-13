Steve Irwin’s son goes viral for rescuing python stuck in vending machine

Steve Irwin’s son Robert Irwin has gone viral on TikTok after he showcased himself saving a carpet python from a vending machine at Australia Zoo.

TikTok is a fantastic app for seeing just about anything you’re interested in. Whether that be fashion accessories, gaming clips or highlights, or even someone pretending to be a non-playable character from a video game. Because of the sheer variety on offer, the app sees millions of users hop on daily to scroll through their feeds.

Article continues after ad

This means it’s a great way to advertise yourself online or go viral, with many TikTok users rising to fame in recency.

Article continues after ad

One TikTok user doesn’t need the app to advertise themselves, however, as they’ve already made quite the name for themselves. Son of the legendary animal handler Steven Irwin, Robert Irwin went viral thanks to a TikTok of them rescuing a python stuck in a vending machine.

Robert Irwin goes viral for rescuing snake trapped in vending machine

Robert, who is one of the zoo keepers at Australia Zoo, was alerted to a carpet python stuck inside one of the vending machines. Irwin drove to the vending machine and peered through it, noticing the snake lazily curled around Coke bottles.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

With the help of a vending machine technician, the zookeeper was able to slowly guide the creature away from the wiring. Obviously, with a snake, Irwin was careful to not upset the python, but eventually was able to carefully sling the snake out of the vending machine.

Article continues after ad

Irwin pointed out a previous injury the snake had on its tail, claiming that “this bloke has obviously got a spirit of getting himself caught in weird situations, cause he’s missing the end of his tail, and that’s an old injury, so this is a long time ago.”

Article continues after ad

The zookeeper announced that they’d be relocating the snake to close off the TikTok, which has amassed over 1.7 million likes at the time of writing.