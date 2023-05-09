Influencer claims she ate her own knee cartilage in bolognese after surgery

A Spanish influencer, Paula Gonu, revealed that she and her boyfriend ate her own knee cartilage after undergoing knee surgery.

Humans eating part of their own body is not a new phenomenon, but that doesn’t make it any less controversial. Although uncommon, people who have just given birth have been known to eat their own placentas for all the nutrients it has.

But fans were shocked when one of Spain’s biggest Instagram influencers Paula Gonu, 30, opened up about putting her knee cartilage in a bolognese before eating it with her boyfriend.

Appearing on the Club 113 podcast, Paula talked about why she chose to eat the cartilage.

Why did Paula eat her cartilage after surgery?

Opening up about her surgery, Paula said she chose to stay awake during her surgery and use local anesthetic. She then went on to have her doctor explain what he was doing as she watched on a screen.

At the end, the doctor asked her if she wanted to keep the cartilage he’d removed. Paula replied: “I told him ‘Yes’ and he put what he removed into a small container like those used for urine samples.

“He put it in alcohol so it would stay that way for as long as I wanted. A week later, I was with my partner at the time, having a jokey conversation.

“I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me and I had to put it back in my body.”

Paula Gonu Fans had mixed opinions about her eating the cartilage

She went on to explain how she had made a bolognese sauce which she then put the cartilage in before she and her boyfriend ate it.

“I wanted to be able to say in my head that I’ve eaten a piece of my own meniscus,” she added.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Paula went on to justify her decision by saying that everyone has eaten the bones, cartilage and body parts of “worse animals” so eating her own meniscus should not be frowned upon.

Fans are not sure what to think about it

As Paula discussed her choice on the podcast, fans couldn’t help but to take to the comment section to discuss what they’d just heard.

One person wrote: “I’m Italian Near Bologna How did you put The Meniscus in The Ragu?”

A second person said: “My stomach hurt now it hurts more thank you.”

“What did it taste like?” another asked, to which the podcasters replied: “Like chicken.”

However, some seemed skeptical as they wrote: “I don’t really believe it hahaha” Another wrote: “It must be a joke.”

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.