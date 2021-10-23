How to watch multiple Twitch streams at once

If you are looking to watch multiple streams on Twitch at the same time, you have come to the right place. Here’s how to do it.

Twitch has become one of the most dynamic streaming sites on the internet, where you can watch anything from top-level competitive esports to long-form discussions in the Just Chatting category.

With the popularity of the site skyrocketing over the last few years, there is more of a wide range of content on the platform than ever before.

If you are looking to watch multiple streams at once on Twitch, here are some websites that can help get the job done.

Advertisement

How to watch multiple Twitch streams

There are a handful of websites specifically made to let viewers watch multiple Twitch streams at once. Here are some of the best sites around for multi-streaming.

TwitchTheater.tv

TwitchTheater is a great third-party site to watch multiple streams at once. Just copy and paste the link for the streams you want to watch into the “Streams and videos” box, and it places them all on the same board for your viewing pleasure.

Read more: How to change your username on TikTok

The website also has a handy feature where viewers can interact with multiple chat rooms at the same time as well by pasting the link into the “Chats” box.

Advertisement

MultiTwitch.tv

MultiTwitch is another third-party site that lets users to watch many Twitch broadcasts at once.

Simply navigate to the bottom-right of the home page of the site and click “Change Streams,” then paste the link to the streams you want.

Multistre.am

Multistre.am is one of the easier third-party sites to navigate. Copy and paste the links to all the streams you wish to view right onto the home page, and the website will allow you to organize them how you’d like.

You can also chose a from the premade layouts the website provides, allowing you to mix and match sizes for each stream.