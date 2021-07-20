How to watch Clash of Creators football event: stream, date, time

Content creators from around the UK will be lacing up their cleats for a football tournament all in the name of charity, and we’ve got all the info on how to tune in.

If you’ve ever wanted to see some of the UK’s biggest YouTube content creators of all types battle it out on the pitch, look no further than the upcoming Clash of Creators event from Deep Silver Creator Collective.

Clash of Creators was started by a 17-year-old YouTuber named Callum Glanville, who wanted to put on an “unforgettable” event for the whole community, including both large and small creators.

Glanville’s vision is coming to life on Sunday, July 25 starting at 12 PM BST or 7 AM EST/4 AM PST for the NA folks, and you can find all the info on how to watch down below.

How to watch Clash of Creators

You can catch all of the action live on Deep Silver’s Twitch page, as we said, starting at 12 PM BST/7 AM EST on Sunday, July 25 at the Aveley Football Club Ground. If you want to attend in-person, tickets are available here.

Seeing as how YouTubers like Harry ‘W2S’ Lewis, Morgan ‘Morgz’ Hudson, Romell Henry and many others will be front and center, if you aren’t able to catch it live there’s probably more than a good chance a video or two will be made about the tournament.

Who’s participating in Clash of Creators?

ARE YOU READY! We are a matter of days away from the first YouTube event in over 16 months😬 🔴

The stream will be live on Twitch on July 25th from 12PM on https://t.co/d3rrsnmcqb pic.twitter.com/tbSXfnUfVX — CLASH OF CREATORS (@clash_creators) July 20, 2021

We’ve mentioned a few of the creators attending up above, but the full list is enough to make at least four full football teams of 11 people each. In addition to all the content creators, former England goalkeeper David James will be in attendance as well as a team manager.

The full list of participating content creators can be found down below: