Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikTok users are loving a new viral filter inspired by a video of the wrong visuals playing on-screen behind Billie Eilish at a concert — here’s how to try the filter out for yourself.

There are new trends and challenges constantly going viral on video platform TikTok, and many of them are inspired by the host of filters and effects that are available on the app.

Some of them have been created by TikTok itself, but there are also plenty that have been uploaded by other creators, spawning a number of different popular trends.

The latest filter to do the rounds is inspired by a video of Billie Eilish at one of her concerts. While performing her hit song ‘when the party’s over,’ an image of a car unexpectedly popped up behind her for a second, leading to Eilish turning around and saying, “what the f**k?”

TikTok user filtersbyjulia then went on to turn this viral moment into a filter that allows users to put their own video on the big screen behind Billie.

People have been garnering millions of views for their use of this filter, getting creative with the hilarious videos they choose to put in the background.

How to get the Billie Eilish screen glitch filter on TikTok

If you want to try this trending filter out for yourself, you’ll be able to access it from within the TikTok app. To do so, simply follow these instructions:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. In the bottom left, click ‘Effects.’ Tap on the magnifying glass icon, and search ‘Billie’s concert by julia.’ Click on the record button next to the filter of the same name. Press the pink circle button to start recording.

If you want to include the audio from Billie’s concert video, you can press the audio icon on the bottom right of a video using it, and then click ‘Use this sound,’ before following the above steps if the filter isn’t automatically applied.