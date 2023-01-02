How to do TikTok’s viral paper cow trend

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

TikTok users are going viral by showing off their DIY paper cows as part of an ongoing trend, with many even making clothes and accessories for them. Here’s how to make your own.

Arts and crafts are the focal point of a number of different TikTok trends, with users sharing their favorite DIYs that people can easily recreate themselves, and these videos often go on to garner millions of likes and views.

One trend in particular that has been popular on the app throughout 2022 has been the paper cow trend.

As the name suggests, users have been creating their own 2D paper cows out of paper, decorating them, and making whole accounts dedicated to the little figures.

Many have gone on to make paper outfits, accessories, and even paper or cardboard houses for their paper cows to live in.

Videos about the trend have garnered millions of views, inspiring many viewers to make their own version of a paper cow to join in the trend.

How to do the paper cow trend on TikTok

To join in the paper cow trend on TikTok, you will need to make your own cow. To do this, draw the outline of a cow on a piece of paper, then color it in with pens, pencils, or whatever you prefer.

Cut it out with scissors, and then as an optional step you can laminate it or cover it with a layer of clear sticky tape to help protect it from general wear and tear.

To make outfits for the paper cow, place a piece of paper on top of it and trace your desired clothing items over the top to make sure they’re the right size. Then you can color and laminate it just as you did with the original cow.

The simple trend has swept TikTok in the past year, and it looks like there could continue to be more viral videos about it in the future.