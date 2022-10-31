Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikTokers are already getting in the Christmas mood by taking the ‘Naughty or Nice’ test that’s garnering popularity on the app — here’s how to take the test for yourself.

Although Christmas is still a while away, people across the internet are already excited for the holiday season, with videos about it getting millions of likes and views across TikTok no matter what time of year it is.

In October, users started taking an online test that claims to tell you whether you’re on Santa’s naughty or nice list this year, and people have been sharing their results in videos that have been garnering thousands of views on the platform.

The test asks you to put in your name, after which it will tell you which list you are on, and give you a few reasons why.

It’s just a bit of fun, but users have been loving putting their names and the names of people they know to the test. If you want to try it for yourself, here’s how.

How to do the ‘Naughty or Nice’ test on TikTok

If you want to take the Naughty or Nice test that’s going viral on TikTok, you can head to this link here at the North Pole Times.

Scroll down to the part that says “are you naughty or nice,” then type your name or the name of the person you want to check, and click ‘Check List.’

Either the ‘nice’ box or the ‘naughty’ box will be ticked, and if you look under your name, you will see a couple of sentences describing why you are on the list you are on, and what you could do to improve.

To share your results with TikTok, just screenshot the page and upload the image into a new video on the app.

Users are already loving this viral trend, and it could be set to get more popular as we get closer to Christmas.