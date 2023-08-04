How old is TikToker Princess Amelia Wu?

TikTok users are wondering how old Princess Amelia Wu is, a well-known creator on the platform, who seems to be confusing viewers about her real age.

Princess Amelia (@princessameliawu) is a TikToker who has amassed over four million followers on the video-sharing platform.

She and her brother, Thomas Infamous Wu, regularly upload videos on YouTube as well and have over 15,000 subscribers.

The content creator has several videos of her dancing or using funny filters and some videos with her brother. However, viewers online have been curious about her age.

In a YouTube video titled, ‘Ask Spoiled Sister and Infamous Wu Q&A,’ which was shot along with her brother, Amelia ‘revealed’ her age.

How old is Princess Amelia Wu?

She reads the question of a fan who asks, “How old are you?” to which she responds, “I am 14.”

Her brother, however, pokes fun at her as he says, “I thought you were gonna say 13 for a second.” Thomas adds that she looks like she is 12 and she denies it saying, “No”.

He continues, “Without makeup, you look like you are 10,” to which she responds that it is only according to him.

Infamous Wu continues teasing her as he says, “Without makeup, you look 10 but with makeup, you look like you are 18.”

He says there is no “in between” with her to which she firmly states, “I’m 14.” Thomas pans the camera to himself and shares his sister says she is 14 but viewers can agree that she looks 12.

Amelia is famous on TikTok enough to be recognized by Madison Beer, as she acknowledged her saying, “Wait, I saw your TikTok.”

The singer even remembered Amelia’s name and called her hot. Madison said, “They made a TikTok and they said, ‘We are going to the Madison Beer show’ and I saw you and you are so hot.”

Beer added that she was stalking the content creator and thought she was really cute.