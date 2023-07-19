Home Depot cashier fired after exposing customer information while doing viral NPC trend

A Home Depot employee was allegedly fired during his TikTok live, after exposing a customer’s information at work while doing the viral NPC trend.

Content creator LolaTheeItGirl (lolabunny3248) shared a viral clip of another TikToker doing the NPC livestream trend while working at Home Depot.

The trend sees TikTok streamers pretend to be non-playable characters that are often seen in video games, and they often appear to repeat the same robotic movements and catchphrases.

In the video, the Home Depot cashier was seen acting like a robot on his live while working at a register. “When Play AI on Live Gets You Fired,” a text-overlay read. “EXPOSING A CUSTOMER’S INFORMATION.”

A customer approached the register as the streamer continued to earn money by acting like an NPC. “Hi, ready for checkout?” the TikToker asked, before the video cut to him taking the customer’s information. “All right, may I have the phone number for the account?”

TikToker accidentally exposes customer’s information

Unfortunately, as the cashier entered their phone number, he forgot to mute his livestream. In the live chat, some users joked about calling the customer, while others urged him to stop doxxing people.

The cashier remained committed to his AI role, even though more viewers began to tease him and suggest that he’ll lose his job after exposing the customer’s personal information.

Towards the end of the video, the TikToker recorded himself answering a call at the store, presumably from his manager. A large text-overlay revealed that he’s been “caught” streaming during work.

Many TikTok users took to the comments to slam the live-streamer. “So he ended the live when he was getting fired but not when someone else’s personal info was being released,” one wrote.

“I just don’t understand doing this at work, it’s a recipe for disaster,” another added. “The fact that he would be this comfortable doing this at work in front of customers is wild,” someone else said.

Those who watched the live claimed that the employee didn’t care about losing his job. “Bro even said it in the live yesterday, ‘I don’t care about this job anyways they don’t pay me enough,'” one user shared.

