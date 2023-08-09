Hilarious remake of Alabama riverboat brawl goes viral as they absolutely nail it

The viral Alabama boat brawl has spread like wildfire across the internet, and a group of friends remaking the whole thing in a well-made sketch is giving rise to more memes.

In the original video, a group of men had a disagreement about their boats which led to the brawl, with lots of onlookers recording the action.

More and more people joined in as the brawl continued, as one man fell to the ground and another swam from a boat side to join the fight.

The fight has given rise to plenty of memes and hilarious reactions, but the most effort by far has been this viral reenactment video.

Reenactment of Alabama boat brawl

The imitation was done by a group of friends, using a swimming pool as the substitute for open waters.

A black man representing the guard was charged by a white man, kicking off the fight, and he threw his hat just like in the original video.

Re-creating the scene of the Alabama quarrel, countless others came in from the wings to provide an uncanny remake of the whole incident.

They even managed to nail the WWE-style chair attack, as the man wielding it joins the fight – although doesn’t actually do any harm, thankfully.

The reenactment video went viral on Twitter with 12.5 million views and hilarious memes made about the entire situation.

A user commented with an image from Euphoria which says, “Is this f***ing play about us?” And another commented with a gif writing, “It’s the unity in the reenactment, for me.”

As for the real-life version, the debacle has resulted in three men being charged for their involvement in the now-infamous riverboat brawl.