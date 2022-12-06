Hasan stunned after finding Twitch streams being used on Trainwreck’s new Kick site

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker was baffled after checking out Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam’s new Kick platform and finding that Twitch embeds were being used.

Twitch’s spot at the top of the mountain of streaming platforms has been challenged a handful of times over the last few years, but it’s seen off pretty much every challenger.

While the likes of YouTube and Facebook Gaming have been able to cut out a slice of the market share, Twitch still dominates the streaming scene overall. Though, as they no longer allow gambling streams from certain websites, it prompted Trainwreck to create his own alternative.

Article continues after ad

After much anticipation, he unveiled his new Kick streaming platform on December 5, and a handful of streamers quickly flocked to give it a look. Though, they haven’t all quite made the jump over and started streaming on there just yet.

Hasan baffled by Twitch embed being used on Kick

Hasan was one of the ones to give it a look while he was live on Twitch, and noted something a bit strange about one of the streams.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The OTKNetwork channel that had been set up on Kick was, at the time, using an embedded version of the Twitch stream they usually run. “No shot, is this just an embed dude? What the f*ck?” Hasan said after noticing the Twitch logo in the bottom right-hand corner.

Article continues after ad

“Oh my god, it’s literally just a Twitch embed,” he added, becoming increasingly dumbstruck as he was sent to follow their Twitch channel rather than the Kick version.

While that OTK stream was just a Twitch embed, not every stream on Kick is doing that. There are plenty of streamers using the streaming platform’s own video platform separately from what they typically use on Twitch.

It is, however, important to note that using embeds in that manner goes against Twitch’s rules and developer agreement. There has to be enough difference in the site that is using the embed versus Twitch itself for that use to be acceptable.