G4 host Froskurinn takes stand against sexist viewers “objectifying women”

Current G4 host and former League of Legends caster Indiana ‘Froskurinn’ Black has taken a stand against sexist viewers “objectifying” herself and other female hosts, saying the comments they receive are “dehumanizing and weird”.

Froskurinn has spoken out again on sexism in the gaming and esports space during a three-minute monologue on a January 11 G4 broadcast, where she shamed viewers and industry figures alike for their sexist behavior towards women.

“Every time G4 is brought up in various channels, even in this YouTube channel, without a doubt there’ll be backlash because I’m not as bangable as the previous host,” she said.

Advertisement

“It has somehow been expected that you can talk about how much you jerked off to women as a compliment. It’s not. It’s dehumanizing and it’s weird. Women do not exist to be nice on the eyes for you.”

we stand with @Froskurinn and the women in the space pic.twitter.com/oEU9gFPCkc — G4TV (@G4TV) January 11, 2022

She specifically called out Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields, who went viral on Twitter in December 2021 for his comments around ESL’s #GGForAll campaign and $500,000 women’s CS:GO circuit.

“You don’t need to explicitly objectify women or declare that you hate women to be sexist. Just go ahead and check out Thorin’s latest meltdown on Twitter for some spark notes,” she jabbed.

Advertisement

“When you’re in our DMs, or in those YouTube comments, or in Twitch chat, those reactionary threads thinking that I’m somehow ruining your current [viewing] experience because you can’t objectify me like you previously did to Morgan, or that I’m somehow less qualified to speak on something but you can’t put your finger on why — you’re letting your unconscious biases ruin my day and you’re gatekeeping the gaming space,” she said.

“Maybe for 2022 we be a bit nicer, a bit more self-reflective, and we enjoy the fact that people are working hard to make free content for you. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.”

Advertisement

Froskurinn’s comments went viral on Twitter, with other women in esports like Rainbow Six caster Jess ‘JessGOAT’ Bolden and fellow G4 host Fiona Nova.

“The amount of unconscious sexism I’ve received and gone through as a player, coach and talent is more than I could ever explain,” Bolden said.