FreeTopG trends on social media after Andrew Tate arrested again

#FreeTopG started trending on social media after Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested again by Romanian police on March 12, after a warrant was issued in the UK.

On March 11, the Tate brothers were once again detained by Romanian authorities after Westminster Magistrates Court in London issued an arrest warrant. The brothers were arrested on charges of sexual aggression that date back to between 2012 and 2015.

A lawyer representing four women who accused Tate of rape and sexual assault urged British police to immediately act upon receiving information that he was planning to flee Romania, a statement said.

‘FreeTopG’ trends as Andrew Tate detained again

The social media influencers have started trending on social media as fans call for the two brothers to be released from detention.

Article continues after ad

Fans of the dual US-UK nationals have claimed the “matrix” has attacked again following their arrest. Tate’s representatives stated they “categorically reject all charges.”

“The Matrix is at it again. Free the Tate brothers,” a Twitter/X user wrote. “The matrix has attacked them #freetopG,” wrote another.

Article continues after ad

Similar messages echoed across the platform. “FREE THE TATE BROTHERS!!! This is not justice THIS IS MATRIX ATTACK after the live stream from yesterday,” said one.

Others preached that the Tate brothers are innocent of their alleged crimes. “THE TATE BROTHERS ARE INNOCENT,” they wrote. “The Matrix is f**king DESPERATE. Because their case is failing,” another hit out.

Article continues after ad

The Tate brothers were arrested in December of 2022 on suspicion of human trafficking and rape, and forming a criminal gang. After several months in jail, they were released and placed under house arrest in March 2023.

The two brothers remained in their Romanian home until August when they were finally released from house arrest. However, they are not permitted to leave the country.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal will now decide whether to “execute the mandate” ordered by the UK.