Forsen’s Twitch chat uses perfect cheat for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Popular streamer Forsen recreated a famous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire moment, using Twitch chat to “cheat” his way to victory.
Best known for competing in Hearthstone and streaming various games, Forsen has established himself as a top Twitch streamer in recent years, with 1.6 million followers.
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is a quiz game show. Players answer a series of 15 multiple-choice questions, increasing in difficulty, with a chance at winning $1,000,000. Forsen attempted to tackle the quiz show himself, in video game fashion.
The Swedish creator boasts a passionate fanbase, and they hilariously helped him take on the game show with some underhand tactics.
Forsen’s Twitch chat recreates infamous cough cheating scandal
In 2001, Charles Ingram correctly answered all 15 questions on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. However, he was denied the winnings after cheating allegations surfaced.
Ingram’s friend Tecwen Whittock and wife Diana signaled from the crowd with a cough if an answer was correct. For all 15 questions, Ingram said every question out loud, followed by a cough or no cough.
During the 15th and final question, suspicions were raised over the method.
Ingram was convicted on a single count of procuring the execution of a valuable security deception in court.
While Forsen was playing the video game version, someone donated a cough sound while the streamer was answering a question – just like Ingram did.
Forsen burst into laughter after hearing the cough and said, “That is so funny. Very funny sir, especially with the pause there.”
The streamer mentioned watching a video about Ingram and his cheating scandal a few days prior, making him all too aware of what was going on.