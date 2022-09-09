Forsen’s Twitch chat uses perfect cheat for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Popular streamer Forsen recreated a famous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire moment, using Twitch chat to “cheat” his way to victory.

Best known for competing in Hearthstone and streaming various games, Forsen has established himself as a top Twitch streamer in recent years, with 1.6 million followers.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is a quiz game show. Players answer a series of 15 multiple-choice questions, increasing in difficulty, with a chance at winning $1,000,000. Forsen attempted to tackle the quiz show himself, in video game fashion.

The Swedish creator boasts a passionate fanbase, and they hilariously helped him take on the game show with some underhand tactics.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Forsen’s Twitch chat recreated an infamous Who Wants to Be A Millionaire moment

Forsen’s Twitch chat recreates infamous cough cheating scandal

In 2001, Charles Ingram correctly answered all 15 questions on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. However, he was denied the winnings after cheating allegations surfaced.

Ingram’s friend Tecwen Whittock and wife Diana signaled from the crowd with a cough if an answer was correct. For all 15 questions, Ingram said every question out loud, followed by a cough or no cough.

During the 15th and final question, suspicions were raised over the method.

Ingram was convicted on a single count of procuring the execution of a valuable security deception in court.

While Forsen was playing the video game version, someone donated a cough sound while the streamer was answering a question – just like Ingram did.

Forsen burst into laughter after hearing the cough and said, “That is so funny. Very funny sir, especially with the pause there.”

The streamer mentioned watching a video about Ingram and his cheating scandal a few days prior, making him all too aware of what was going on.