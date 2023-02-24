Florida student viciously attacks school employee for taking his Nintendo Switch

A Florida student has been arrested after he was caught on camera attacking a school employee after she took away his Nintendo Switch.

A 6’6 Florida teen weighing 270 pounds was filmed beating a 5’6 school staff member unconscious on Tuesday after she took his Nintendo Switch console away during class.

Deputies from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 17-year-old student and took him to the Department of Juvenile Justice while the staff member had to be hospitalized.

Local 10 reports that the is teen is facing a charge of felony aggravated battery with bodily harm for his actions.

Teen’s brutal assault on teacher for taking Nintendo Switch goes viral

Footage of the assault spread across social media and went viral. In the video, you can see the teen run up to the school staff member and knock her to the ground.

While laying on the floor, the student proceeded to kick and punch her multiple times before others were able to get him off her.

Eventually, the student had to be restrained after he tried further attacking her while students and faculty at Matanzas High School tended to her aid.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement.

“We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students.”

It’s not clear if the student and teacher had a history prior to this incident.