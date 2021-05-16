FaZe Banks reveals MrBeast almost joined FaZe Clan: "I missed on him twice" - Dexerto

FaZe Beast? It almost happened. FaZe Banks has revealed Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson wanted to join FaZe Clan, and Banks turned him down not once, but twice.

It’s hard to imagine a world where FaZe Beast is a thing, but apparently, it almost happened twice.

That’s according to FaZe Banks, the founder and co-owner of the massive organization.

He spilled the beans in a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast and lamented over the missed opportunity, describing at his “biggest f**k up.” However, there are no hard feelings about it, and they’re still in touch.

“I still just know that it wouldn’t have ever worked long term, [but] when [we] originally started this CloutGang sh*t, I missed on him twice,” he said.

Advertisement

FaZe Banks explained that MrBeast was “the biggest FaZe fan” and tried to join for the first time five years ago. But unfortunately, it didn’t eventuate because he “wasn’t a gamer,” which was their main focus at the time.

Read More: MrBeast Burger is now officially available in the UK

MrBeast tried again once they started the CloutGang. “It wasn’t completely off the table because he was a substantially sized guy. Nothing compared to where he’s at now.”

But in the end, he turned him away because he was “a great kid,” which didn’t fit the bill.

The relevant part of the video starts at 6:55.

It would have been hugely disappointing for MrBeast at the time. However, it all worked out for him, considering he’s now one of the most successful YouTubers of all time.

Advertisement

Read More: MrBeast accused of bullying by former employees

FaZe Clan is still doing pretty well themselves. Sometimes things just aren’t meant to be. However, it’s not always the end of the world, and this is a textbook example.