Fans concerned for YouTuber ApolloLegend after suicide report trends on Twitter - Dexerto

Friends and fans of Benjamin ‘Apollo Legend’ Smith were concerned when the longtime YouTuber was trending on Twitter after posting a suicide video/letter on his channel. Multiple sources have reportedly since confirmed his passing with authorities on December 30.

Earlier that day, Apollo published a last message along with an eight-minute video explaining how he came to his decision. People close to him and those who enjoyed his content quickly mobilized to reach out to the embattled YouTuber.

Hours later, The Spectre Report and other news aggregators reportedly confirmed with local police that Apollo was found dead in his home, though no family members have confirmed this at the time of writing.

“Police made entry into his house. It is now confirmed he is deceased. No cause of death or anything more than that was provided as they need to inform do everything right by his family, but I can confirm this much,” The Spectre Report said.

Deputy Hagdoll just confirmed to @BanishedJourno @nicholasdeorio @AugieRFC and two others that @Apollo_Legend_ was found deceased earlier. His family has been notified, but no other information was provided. I understand Trust, but Verify and so my feelings aren't hurt. — The Spectre Report (@TheSpectreRep) December 31, 2020

A GoFundMe to raise money for Apollo’s loved ones has seemingly been set up by YouTuber himself in the moments leading up to his reported passing.

In the letter he penned, Apollo described the mental and physical pain he endured throughout his life, especially in the last year. He mentioned various ailments to his body that prevented him from living a life in content.

His video and final message has since been taken down by YouTube for violating the site’s terms of service.

Fans were sending encouraging messages to the YouTuber in the late hours of the night in an attempt to reach him. There was an outpour of love and concern from users on Twitter in the hours after his upload, which caused him to trend on the platform.

A popular member of the speedrun community, he left his mark on games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko, and more. Many in the community will remember him fondly as people are directing others to his YouTube channel to reminisce over the videos that are still listed.

While multiple reports claim the personality has passed away, there has been no official confirmation from family as of yet.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).