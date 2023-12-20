Family spends $10,000 on ineligible gift card for Disney World Vacation

A family accidentally purchased the wrong gift cards for their Disney vacation — but did they miss out on the getaway?

A family of close relatives had planned their Disney World vacation in 2020. However, they had to reschedule their trip for this year.

Leaving the purchasing of tickets up to the grandparents, the rest of the family was left to pack and share in their excitement.

Except for one minor detail — they mistakenly bought $10,000 in gift cards for the streaming service Disney+ instead of gift cards for their actual Disney World vacation.

Family gets refunded $10,000 so they can go on Disney vacation

Andie and 16 of her family members of varying ages were prepared to leave for their Disney World vacation in just six days when she posted her story to TikTok.

Looking to connect with someone from Disney, Andie explained to her viewers how her parents, the eldest in the bunch, bought multiple Disney+ gift cards, totaling $10,000.

Unfortunately, this meant they wouldn’t be able to buy Disney theme park tickets, as the Disney+ gift cards were solely for the streaming service and could not be used for Disney World theme parks.

Being that the gift cards were also ineligible to return, it would be up to TikTok and Andie’s connections to make it right.

Eventually, after emailing multiple Disney representatives, someone replied and offered to turn their $10,000 Disney+ credit into a $10,000 Disney Parks credit. At last, Andie and her family were able to secure their long-awaited vacation.

After going viral, Andie spoke with People and expressed her gratitude to those on TikTok who tried to help her. She also mentioned how she received many comments about people having experienced the same issue.

Andie also expressed that she wasn’t looking for a free trip to Disney, she just wanted the mistake rectified — and luckily, that’s exactly what happened.