Disney World attracts unexpected visitor as wild bear breaks into theme park

A wild bear’s adventure at Disney World has come to an end after several park areas had to be temporarily closed to accommodate the unexpected visitor.

Known as “the most magical place on Earth”, Disney World promises to be “where dreams come true”. And with slogans like that, it’s no surprise the theme park attracts an average of 62 million visitors each year.

However, some attendees cause more of a stir than others — and we’re not talking about the parade of all your favorite characters.

Article continues after ad

We’re talking about a bear… a wild black bear.

Disney World in Orlando had to temporarily close multiple park areas earlier this week after guests reported spotting a black bear in a tree.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The wild animal was near one of the rides, resulting in a section of the theme park being shut down. Affected rides included:

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Pirates of the Caribbean

Jungle Cruise

Haunted Mansion

Country Bear Jamboree

Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Walt Disney World Railroad train

Luckily, all fun was shortly resumed after the FWC were called in to capture and relocate the bear. A statement to CBS News read, “In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff have captured the animal.”

Article continues after ad

The bear, an adult female, was then relocated to “an area in or around the Ocala National Forest”. It is likely the bear was led to Disney World in her search for food ahead of the hibernation season.

Article continues after ad

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.