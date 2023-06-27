Experts warn against TikTok’s viral beer tan trend

Experts are warning against a viral TikTok trend that has users pouring beer all over themselves in an attempt to get a tan.

TikTok is renowned for sparking trends, and getting thousands of people to participate in them. From must-try mac and cheese recipes to viral beauty hacks and more, the video-sharing app is always delivering the next big thing.

However, the platform’s latest craze is actually being deemed as harmful by experts, as it involves people ‘showering’ in beer before laying out in the sun to bronze their skin.

Since beer is less expensive than sunscreen, users claim the method of pouring the alcoholic beverage all over your body is a “cheap way” to tan faster. Some have used both beer and sunscreen, while others don’t use any at all.

Experts warn against beer tan trend on TikTok

Many specialists are now speaking out against the bizarre trend. Jason Goldberg, the director of the travel company Spa Seekers, explained the science behind why the fad has taken off on TikTok, and outlined the harmful effects of replacing sunscreen with beer.

He said: “There is science behind why beer can help us to achieve a perfect tan, with the hops in beer activating melanin – the substance in our bodies which is responsible for making our skin darker.

“However, if you were to replace using sunscreen for a can of holiday beer, you are leaving yourself vulnerable to the sun’s exposure with no protection. Doing this can leave you at an increased risk of sunburn, heatstroke, or even sun poisoning in severe cases.”

For those looking to get that bronzed glow safely, Jason suggested “wearing an SPF of at least 30 and applying it between 15 to 20 mins” before heading out into the sun to achieve the perfect tan.

This is just the latest TikTok fad to garner criticism from professionals, after health experts took issue with the app’s viral beef tallow skincare trend.