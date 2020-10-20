 Expert reveals cost of YouTuber watches: PewDiePie, Jake Paul & more - Dexerto
Expert reveals cost of YouTuber watches: PewDiePie, Jake Paul & more

Published: 20/Oct/2020 13:58

by Jacob Hale
pride pinion watch expert youtube pewdiepie casey neistat
Rolex / YouTube: Pride & Pinion, PewDiePie, Casey Neistat

A watch expert on YouTube has taken it upon himself to take a look at the timepieces of some of the platform’s biggest stars, revealing the surprising cost of some of their watches, as well as roasting a few of them, too.

Pride & Pinion is a luxury watch boutique in Belfast, Northern Ireland, run by Dutch-born Nico van der Horst, who in 2020 has taken it upon himself to educate people on watches: most notably, some of the biggest names on YouTube.

Having previously taken a look at the watch collections of the likes of Logan Paul and KSI, as well as megastars such as Leo Messi, Post Malone and Floyd Mayweather, Nico decided to give his honest opinion on certain YouTubers’ watches, as well as explain how much they cost.

Clearly, Nico knows what he’s talking about, and he thinks some of these YouTubers have made some questionable decisions when forking out tens of thousands on these timepieces.

Pride and Pinion Nico watches
Instagram: prideandpinion
Nico knows all there is to know about luxury watches.

The creators he looks at range from Casey Neistat, to PewDiePie, to Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau: and he wasn’t afraid to hold back if he thought they had overspent.

YouTubers’ watch prices

Nico was impressed by some of the watches on display, though, and definitely by the financial decisions some of them were able to make.

Here are all the pieces he evaluated, including how much they cost:

  • Casey Neistat: Yellow gold Rolex Submariner with black dial — $20,000+
  • True Geordie: Yellow gold and steel Rolex Submariner — $10,000+
  • WillNE: Two-tone Rolex Sky-Dweller — ~$20,000
  • Vikkstar: Hublot Fusion Chronograph — No price stated
  • Trisha Paytas: Chanel J12 — $5,000 pre-owned
  • Tana Mongeau: Fully iced out Rolex Datejust — $15,000 (bought by Jake Paul)
  • PewDiePie: Rolex GMT-Master II — $10,000

Verdicts

Obviously, Nico was a bigger fan of some watches than he was of others. While he was very impressed by that of WillNE, Casey Neistat and True Geordie, he clearly had huge admiration for PewDiePie, especially the reasons for why he chose that watch.

On the other hand, there were some he hated. He said that Vikkstar “needs some help with the watch game,” refers to Trisha’s Chanel piece as “just sh*t” and Tana’s as “aftermarket garbage.”

Clearly, Nico knows a thing or two about watches — and maybe these YouTubers need him to guide them along the right path when it comes to their wrist jewelry.

Jinny banned from Twitch again for reckless driving

Published: 20/Oct/2020 17:58

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer Jinny in Germany
Twitch/Jinnytty

Twitch star Jinny has revealed that the streaming platform will be banning her after she drove quite recklessly on a scooter while visiting Germany.

The popular IRL streamer explained to her viewers that her impromptu decision to ride a scooter without very much experience was a bad idea.

“I got banned. Not yet, but I will get banned because of scooter,” she said. “Because I don’t have a driver’s license, I’ve never tried scooter that much. So, I made a lot of mistakes.”

As Jinny further noted, even though she tried to be careful, mistakes were bound to happen. “So, I’m just not going to ride scooter to avoid any mistakes being made.”

In a since-deleted clip, Jinny can be seen riding a scooter while wobbling and appearing to have significant trouble steering.

At one point, the streamer even ran a red light and nearly bumped into other people trying to ride their vehicles.

“It was green! Damn it!” she cursed after crossing the road. “Wasn’t it green?”

How long will Jinny be banned for?

According to the Korean streamer, this ban will last for seven days, because this isn’t the first time Twitch has had to discipline her.

As Dexerto previously reported, Jinny was first banned back in July after playing The Last of Us Part 2 on stream.

During the broadcast, she erroneously referred to the female character, Abby, as a “transgender” which resulted in the platform banning her for a “hateful comment.”

However, Jinny was unbanned a mere eight hours later after making a public apology.

The ban timing is extremely unfortunate as Jinny is in the middle of a trip, so being unable to stream takes some fun out of the experience.

For her part, however, Jinny is taking the ban seriously and accepts that it was her fault. As for when she will be banned, she claimed that it will happen when it’s “morning in NA,” so the ban should be kicking in at some point on October 20.