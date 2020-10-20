Expert reveals cost of YouTuber watches: PewDiePie, Jake Paul & more - Dexerto

A watch expert on YouTube has taken it upon himself to take a look at the timepieces of some of the platform’s biggest stars, revealing the surprising cost of some of their watches, as well as roasting a few of them, too.

Pride & Pinion is a luxury watch boutique in Belfast, Northern Ireland, run by Dutch-born Nico van der Horst, who in 2020 has taken it upon himself to educate people on watches: most notably, some of the biggest names on YouTube.

Having previously taken a look at the watch collections of the likes of Logan Paul and KSI, as well as megastars such as Leo Messi, Post Malone and Floyd Mayweather, Nico decided to give his honest opinion on certain YouTubers’ watches, as well as explain how much they cost.

Clearly, Nico knows what he’s talking about, and he thinks some of these YouTubers have made some questionable decisions when forking out tens of thousands on these timepieces.

The creators he looks at range from Casey Neistat, to PewDiePie, to Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau: and he wasn’t afraid to hold back if he thought they had overspent.

YouTubers’ watch prices

Nico was impressed by some of the watches on display, though, and definitely by the financial decisions some of them were able to make.

Here are all the pieces he evaluated, including how much they cost:

Casey Neistat: Yellow gold Rolex Submariner with black dial — $20,000+

Yellow gold and steel Rolex Submariner — $10,000+

Two-tone Rolex Sky-Dweller — ~$20,000

Hublot Fusion Chronograph — No price stated

Chanel J12 — $5,000 pre-owned

Fully iced out Rolex Datejust — $15,000 (bought by Jake Paul)

Rolex GMT-Master II — $10,000

Verdicts

Obviously, Nico was a bigger fan of some watches than he was of others. While he was very impressed by that of WillNE, Casey Neistat and True Geordie, he clearly had huge admiration for PewDiePie, especially the reasons for why he chose that watch.

On the other hand, there were some he hated. He said that Vikkstar “needs some help with the watch game,” refers to Trisha’s Chanel piece as “just sh*t” and Tana’s as “aftermarket garbage.”

Clearly, Nico knows a thing or two about watches — and maybe these YouTubers need him to guide them along the right path when it comes to their wrist jewelry.